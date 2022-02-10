LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Insurance in construction / Professional indemnity insurance and product liability insurance

Legal News

Building Safety Bill—professional indemnity implications

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Building Safety Bill—professional indemnity implications
  • High risk buildings
  • Limitation under the Defective Premises Act 1972 (DPA 1972)
  • Section 38 of the Building Act 1984 (BA 1984)

Article summary

Construction analysis: Joanna Lewis, construction and engineering partner at Beale & Co, explains the professional indemnity implications of the government’s Building Safety Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

1 Q&As
7 Practice notes
View More