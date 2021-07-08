menu-search
Building Safety Bill—a new landscape for claims under the Defective Premises Act 1972?

Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: On 5 July 2021, the government published the Building Safety Bill (the Bill), which was first announced in draft form in July 2020 and intends to strengthen the regulatory system for building safety following the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017. Joanna Lewis, partner and Sophie-Rose Bowen, solicitor, both at Beale & Co, discuss the changes the Bill proposes to introduce to the Defective Premises Act 1972 (DPA 1972) and the limitation periods for causes of action arising under DPA 1972 and the Building Act 1984 (BA 1984). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

