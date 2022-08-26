LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Building Safety Act 2022—a closer look at the higher-risk building regime

Published on: 26 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • What are the most significant or interesting new details of the government’s proposals?
  • Are there any parts of the government’s proposals that might be difficult to put into practice?
  • Is it likely that the government will be able to bring the new regime into effect within the original timescale projected by government (which was 12–18 months from BSA 2022 receiving Royal Assent)?
  • What can developers and contractors do to prepare themselves for the new regime?

Article summary

Construction analysis: Through the Building Safety 2022, the government proposes to introduce far-reaching reforms to the building control process, and make wider changes to the regulatory landscape, which will significantly impact the construction industry. Katherine Metcalfe, partner at Pinsent Masons, looks at new details of the government’s proposals, and considers what these might mean. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

