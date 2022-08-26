- Building Safety Act 2022—a closer look at the higher-risk building regime
- What are the most significant or interesting new details of the government’s proposals?
- Are there any parts of the government’s proposals that might be difficult to put into practice?
- Is it likely that the government will be able to bring the new regime into effect within the original timescale projected by government (which was 12–18 months from BSA 2022 receiving Royal Assent)?
- What can developers and contractors do to prepare themselves for the new regime?
Article summary
Construction analysis: Through the Building Safety 2022, the government proposes to introduce far-reaching reforms to the building control process, and make wider changes to the regulatory landscape, which will significantly impact the construction industry. Katherine Metcalfe, partner at Pinsent Masons, looks at new details of the government’s proposals, and considers what these might mean.
