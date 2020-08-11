- Building a trusted, modern tax administration system
- What is the background to this strategy document and why has it been released now?
- What are the key elements of the government’s ten-year strategy?
- What is the government trying to achieve?
- What are the benefits of reforming and modernising the tax system?
- What issues do you see with the proposal to extend MTD?
- What are the steps?
Article summary
Tax analysis: This article considers the government’s ten-year tax administration strategy which is designed to build a trusted, modern tax system. Adam Craggs of RPC examines the background to the strategy and why it has been released, the key elements of the government’s ten-year strategy, what the government is trying to achieve, the benefits or reforming and modernising the tax system, the potential issues with the proposal to extend making tax digital (MTD) and the next steps.
