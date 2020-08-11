Building a trusted, modern tax administration system

Article summary

Tax analysis: This article considers the government’s ten-year tax administration strategy which is designed to build a trusted, modern tax system. Adam Craggs of RPC examines the background to the strategy and why it has been released, the key elements of the government’s ten-year strategy, what the government is trying to achieve, the benefits or reforming and modernising the tax system, the potential issues with the proposal to extend making tax digital (MTD) and the next steps. or to read the full analysis.