Brussels Court of First Instance rules on permissible role of tribunal secretaries in drafting arbitral awards

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In a recent judgment, the Brussels Court of First Instance refused to set aside an International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) award in favour of the European Commission based on allegations that it was partly drafted by a tribunal secretary, ruling there was nothing wrong with the practice so long as the arbitrator(s) review and correct their work. Michaël De Vroey, Counsel in the Antwerp office of Baker McKenzie Belgium, discusses the decision. or to read the full analysis.