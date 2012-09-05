Sign-in Help
Bruce: There might be a will but there’s probably no way

Published on: 05 September 2012
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Bruce: There might be a will but there’s probably no way
  • Original news
  • What is the legal position (before we get into iTunes’ terms and conditions)?
  • What do the Terms and Conditions actually say?
  • Which other companies restrict their terms of use, in relation to copyright, that may affect transfer?
  • How would a case where the iTunes library is in the hands of the deceased’s off spring, play out in the UK?
  • Why does Apple only give a licence?
  • Are there calls for this to be addressed?
  • What should lawyers be advising clients?

Article summary

IP & IT analysis: There’s been a lot of discussion about claims Bruce Willis wants to pass on his iTunes library to his offspring after his death. Despite Willis’s wife denying the story, the media coverage has served to highlight an important issue for iTunes customers, namely what rights they have in the digital content they download. It’s an American story, but how could this impact UK users? Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

