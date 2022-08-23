LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Broker Marsh launches insurance for hydrogen projects

Published on: 23 August 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Broker Marsh said 22 August 2022 it has launched the world's first dedicated insurance and reinsurance scheme for green and blue hydrogen energy projects, providing up to US$300m of cover per risk in the nascent sector. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

