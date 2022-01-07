LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Broker expects premium volatility after price-walking ban

Published on: 07 January 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Motor and home insurance premium prices face 'increased volatility' if insurers react badly to new rules introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to ban unfair pricing practices that penalise existing policyholders, broker Willis Towers Watson said on 6 January 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

