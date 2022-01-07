Broker expects premium volatility after price-walking ban

Law360, London: Motor and home insurance premium prices face 'increased volatility' if insurers react badly to new rules introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to ban unfair pricing practices that penalise existing policyholders, broker Willis Towers Watson said on 6 January 2022.
