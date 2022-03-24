Broadcast of interview with child without parental consent breached Article 8 (IVT v Romania)

Information Law analysis: The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has held that domestic courts in Romania had breached an 11-year-old ‘s rights under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) when it dismissed her claim based on the broadcast of a television interview which had been conducted without obtaining parental consent. Although the child’s face was blurred, she was still identifiable on the broadcast. The court emphasised that parental consent was not a mere formality, but was an important safeguard for the rights of children. Written by Hugh Tomlinson QC of Matrix Chambers.
