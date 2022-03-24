LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Information Law / Reputation management / Privacy and misuse of private information

Legal News

Broadcast of interview with child without parental consent breached Article 8 (IVT v Romania)

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Broadcast of interview with child without parental consent breached Article 8 (IVT v Romania)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Information Law analysis: The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has held that domestic courts in Romania had breached an 11-year-old ‘s rights under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) when it dismissed her claim based on the broadcast of a television interview which had been conducted without obtaining parental consent. Although the child’s face was blurred, she was still identifiable on the broadcast. The court emphasised that parental consent was not a mere formality, but was an important safeguard for the rights of children. Written by Hugh Tomlinson QC of Matrix Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More