Legal News

Britvic wins appeal for wider power to set pension increase rate

Britvic wins appeal for wider power to set pension increase rate
Published on: 14 June 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What is this story about?

Article summary

Law360: Soft drinks maker Britvic plc can apply any percentage rate of increase on employee pension plans that it chooses, the Court of Appeal has ruled, overturning a decision that the company could only opt to go higher.

