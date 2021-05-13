menu-search
Britvic fights for flexibility to determine pension increase rate in Court of Appeal

Published on: 13 May 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: Soft drinks maker Britvic plc (Britvic) argued before the Court of Appeal on 12 May 2021 that it should be allowed to apply whatever percentage rate of pension increases on its employees’ pensions in payment that it chooses, including the option to reduce the rise year-on-year. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

