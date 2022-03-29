British sugar wins bid to fight Brexit tariff duty

Law360: A judge granted a British sugar producer permission on 25 March 2022 to challenge his findings that a post-Brexit tariff quota did not subsidise rival Tate & Lyle Sugars in a significant future test for the government's trade policy after leaving the EU.
