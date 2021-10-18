LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
British asset manager wins signoff for bitcoin ETF

Published on: 18 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Jacobi Asset Management said on 15 October 2021 that it received approval from Guernsey regulators to launch a bitcoin-based exchange traded fund (ETF), which would be among the first such ETFs in the world and comes before any American counterpart has hit the market. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

