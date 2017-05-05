Sign-in Help
Bringing non-resident companies with income and gains from UK property into the corporation tax net

Published on: 05 May 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • Bringing non-resident companies with income and gains from UK property into the corporation tax net
  • Original news
  • What is the background to this consultation and what changes is the government proposing?
  • What special rules are proposed for taxing the UK property business of a non-resident company?
  • What specific issues has the government identified in relation to transitioning to a new regime?
  • How is the UK property industry likely to view these reforms?
  • When are any changes likely to be implemented?​

Article summary

Tax analysis: The government is consulting on the options for bringing certain non-resident companies who are currently subject to income tax on their UK residential property income and/or non-resident capital gains tax (NRCGT) within the corporation tax regime instead. David Saleh, partner and UK head of real estate tax at Clifford Chance, and Edward Page, tax associate at the firm, consider the aims and scope of the recent consultation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

