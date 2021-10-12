LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Brighton pier owner gets £5m business insurance payout

Published on: 12 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The operator of a tourist attraction in one of Britain's most popular seaside towns has said it has been paid £5m by its business interruption insurer to cover the economic loss caused by the national coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

