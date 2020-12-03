Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Bridge over troubled waters? The confluence of trust and tax law (Representation of L re M Trust)

Bridge over troubled waters? The confluence of trust and tax law (Representation of L re M Trust)
Published on: 03 December 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Bridge over troubled waters? The confluence of trust and tax law (Representation of L re M Trust)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Was the settlor in any way at fault?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Royal Court of Jersey was approached by the settlor of a Jersey discretionary trust to set aside certain transfers into the Trust through a bank account held in London with EFG Private Bank (EFGL). Subsequent analysis determined that adverse UK tax consequence for the Trust arose from these transfers from a UK bank. The settlor applied to the court to set aside the transfers on the grounds of mistake pursuant to Article 47E of the Trusts (Jersey) Law 1985 (as amended). The application was successful. The case is of interest for the clear review of the circumstances under which the court will support a mistake application. However, while in the present case Jersey trust law did provide a bridge over which the settlor could walk away from the adverse consequences of UK tax law, it would be unduly optimistic to assume that this will always be a reliable route out of trouble. As such, the case can be seen as a salutary reminder of the need for caution in considering transactions where UK tax law might be in point. Written by Andrew Watters, principal, at Tax Risk & Resolution UK consultancy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More