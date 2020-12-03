Bridge over troubled waters? The confluence of trust and tax law (Representation of L re M Trust)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Royal Court of Jersey was approached by the settlor of a Jersey discretionary trust to set aside certain transfers into the Trust through a bank account held in London with EFG Private Bank (EFGL). Subsequent analysis determined that adverse UK tax consequence for the Trust arose from these transfers from a UK bank. The settlor applied to the court to set aside the transfers on the grounds of mistake pursuant to Article 47E of the Trusts (Jersey) Law 1985 (as amended). The application was successful. The case is of interest for the clear review of the circumstances under which the court will support a mistake application. However, while in the present case Jersey trust law did provide a bridge over which the settlor could walk away from the adverse consequences of UK tax law, it would be unduly optimistic to assume that this will always be a reliable route out of trouble. As such, the case can be seen as a salutary reminder of the need for caution in considering transactions where UK tax law might be in point. Written by Andrew Watters, principal, at Tax Risk & Resolution UK consultancy. or to read the full analysis.