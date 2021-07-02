menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Corporate Crime trackers

Legal News

Bribery Act 2010 a qualified success in first decade, but fails to net big fish

Bribery Act 2010 a qualified success in first decade, but fails to net big fish
Published on: 02 July 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Bribery Act 2010 a qualified success in first decade, but fails to net big fish
  • Marking the tenth anniversary of the Bribery Act 2010
  • What the numbers show
  • What the numbers fail to show

Article summary

MLex: On 1 July 2021, the Bribery Act 2010 (BA 2010) looked back on its first decade as one of qualified success, providing a strong deterrent against corporate wrongdoing without harming the competitiveness of UK business. Nevertheless, the low number of criminal convictions means that the most senior corrupt executives are unlikely to be quaking in their boots just yet. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More