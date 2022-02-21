- Brexit update—supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland
- Commission’s proposals
- Marketing Authorisations (MA)
- Batch testing
- Location of key personnel
- NIMAR
- Safety features
- Investigational Medicinal Products (IMP)
Article summary
Life Sciences analysis: Jacqueline Mulryne, partner, Libby Amos-Stone, counsel, and Sofia Wilson, associate, at Arnold & Porter discuss the European Commission’s proposals designed to ensure continued and undisrupted supply of medicines from Great Britain (GB) to Northern Ireland (NI) following Brexit as well as the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) updated guidance which reflects these proposals.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.