Brexit trade talks advance as EU says it’s ready to compromise

Published on: 22 October 2020
Updated on: 21 December 2020
MLex: EU and UK companies have been given hope about a future UK-EU relationship deal, after EU chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, signaled the EU’s intention to make further concessions to break the impasse. Barnier’s comments were branded as ‘significant’ by the Prime Minister’s spokesperson and could open the way to resume the trade talks, as both sides want to avoid a no-deal scenario when the transition period ends on 31 December 2020. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

