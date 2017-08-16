- Brexit and ‘third country’ access
- Original news
- What types of third country regimes exist under EU financial services legislation?
- What conditions would the UK need to satisfy as a third country for UK market participants to access the EU?
- What are the implications for UK market participants if the UK becomes a third country for EU purposes?
- What are the timing implications of relying on the third country regime to access the EU?
- What possible solutions are available to mitigate these uncertainties and complexities?
Article summary
Financial Services analysis: Simon Morris, partner at CMS LLP, discusses the recent report ‘Issues of legal uncertainty arising in the context of the withdrawal of the UK from the EU—the provision and application of third country regimes in EU Legislation’ and suggests UK market participants should consider a number of actions designed to alleviate uncertainty, such as ‘de-subsidiarisation’.
