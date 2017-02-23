Sign-in Help
Brexit and the EU27—taking the UK’s policy on EU residency and citizenship to task

Published on: 23 February 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What prompted the call for the task force?
  • What shape could the task force take and what might its powers be? How would it likely operate?
  • Do you think a task force, as proposed, might be a good and effective way to deal with any problems EU citizens might face?
  • What legal or procedural issues are EU citizens facing or might they face when trying to secure their future status in the EU?
  • Is the UK prepared for the likely influx in permanent residence/citizenship applications by EU/EEA nationals?
  • What are your predictions for the future? How do you see this developing in the next years and during the Brexit process?

Article summary

Immigration analysis: A European Parliament taskforce has been set up to investigate the UK government’s treatment of UK residency and citizenship applications since the EU referendum result. Natasha Chell, partner and head of compliance, at Laura Devine Solicitors, points out that while the government has attempted to allay concerns by stressing the importance of EU nationals to the British economy and culture, uncertainty over their future remains. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

