Brexit-the end of public procurement rules or business as usual?

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The UK exited the EU on 31 January 2020. The transition period in the Withdrawal Agreement ended on 31 December 2020. Existing EU Treaties, EU free movement rights and the general principles of EU law now no longer apply in relation to the UK. EU regulations only continue to apply in UK domestic law (by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) to the extent that they are not modified or revoked by regulations under that Act. The EU and the UK negotiating teams have agreed the terms of a detailed post-Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) which has been given effect from 1 January 2021. Chris Murray, Stuart Cairns and Claire Gamage of Bird & Bird LLP set out the implications of Brexit on public procurement, now that the transition period has ended. or to read the full analysis.