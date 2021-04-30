Sign-in Help
Home / Public Law / EU law / Brexit

Legal News

Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 30 April 2021

Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 30 April 2021
Published on: 30 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 30 April 2021
  • Latest ESIC recommendations
  • Latest SLSC recommendations
  • Instruments not drawn to the special attention of the House
  • Sifting under the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
  • Sifting during coronavirus
  • Further information

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The Commons European Statutory Instruments Committee (ESIC) and the Lords Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee (SLSC) are responsible for the sifting processes under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018) and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (EU(FR)A 2020). These committees scrutinise proposed negative Brexit SIs (including SIs concerning the implementation of Brexit and the ongoing UK/EU relationship) and make recommendations on the appropriate parliamentary procedure before the instruments are laid in Parliament. This bulletin outlines the latest updates and recommendations, collated on 30 April 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More