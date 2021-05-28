menu-search
Legal News

Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 28 May 2021

Published on: 28 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Latest ESIC recommendations
  • Latest SLSC recommendations
  • Instruments of interest
  • Instruments not drawn to the special attention of the House
  • Latest Brexit SIs laid for sifting
  • Sifting under the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
  • Sifting during coronavirus
  • Further information

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The Commons European Statutory Instruments Committee (ESIC) and the Lords Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee (SLSC) are responsible for the sifting processes under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018) and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (EU(FR)A 2020). These committees scrutinise proposed negative Brexit SIs (including SIs concerning the implementation of Brexit and the ongoing UK/EU relationship) and make recommendations on the appropriate parliamentary procedure before the instruments are laid in Parliament. This bulletin outlines the latest updates and recommendations, collated on 28 May 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

