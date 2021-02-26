Sign-in Help
Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 26 February 2021

Published on: 26 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Public Law analysis: The Commons European Statutory Instruments Committee (ESIC) and the Lords Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee (SLSC) are responsible for the sifting process under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018). These committees scrutinise proposed negative Brexit SIs and make recommendations on the appropriate parliamentary procedure before the instruments are laid in Parliament. This bulletin outlines the latest updates and recommendations, collated on 26 February 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

