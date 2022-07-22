LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 22 July 2022

Published on: 22 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Latest ESIC recommendations
  • Latest SLSC recommendations
  • Instruments of interest
  • Instruments not drawn to the special attention of the House
  • Sifting under EU(FR)A 2020
  • Enhanced scrutiny under EU(W)A 2018
  • Sifting during coronavirus
  • Further information

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The Commons European Statutory Instruments Committee (ESIC) and the Lords Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee (SLSC) are responsible for the sifting processes under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018) and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (EU(FR)A 2020). These committees scrutinise proposed negative Brexit SIs (including SIs concerning the implementation of Brexit and the ongoing UK/EU relationship) and make recommendations on the appropriate parliamentary procedure before the instruments are laid in Parliament. The SLSC is also responsible for considering published draft instruments subject to the enhanced scrutiny procedure under the EU(W)A 2018. This bulletin outlines the latest updates and recommendations, collated on 22 July 2022.

