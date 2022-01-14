LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Public Law / EU law / Brexit

Legal News

Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 14 January 2022

Published on: 14 января 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 14 January 2022
  • Latest ESIC recommendations
  • Latest SLSC recommendations
  • Instruments under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018
  • Instruments of interest
  • Instruments not drawn to the special attention of the House
  • Sifting under the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
  • Sifting during coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Further information

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The Commons European Statutory Instruments Committee (ESIC) and the Lords Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee (SLSC) are responsible for the sifting processes under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018) and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (EU(FR)A 2020). These committees scrutinise proposed negative Brexit SIs (including SIs concerning the implementation of Brexit and the ongoing UK/EU relationship) and make recommendations on the appropriate parliamentary procedure before the instruments are laid in Parliament. This bulletin outlines the latest updates and recommendations, collated on 14 January 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More