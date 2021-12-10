LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 10 December 2021

Published on: 10 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Latest SLSC recommendations
  • Instruments drawn to the special attention of the House
  • Instruments of interest
  • Instruments not drawn to the special attention of the House
  • Sifting under EU(FR)A 2020
  • Sifting during coronavirus
  • Update on sunset provisions in coronavirus SIs
  • Further information

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The Commons European Statutory Instruments Committee (ESIC) and the Lords Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee (SLSC) are responsible for the sifting processes under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018) and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (EU(FR)A 2020). These committees scrutinise proposed negative Brexit SIs (including SIs concerning the implementation of Brexit and the ongoing UK/EU relationship) and make recommendations on the appropriate parliamentary procedure before the instruments are laid in Parliament. This bulletin outlines the latest updates and recommendations, collated on 10 December 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

