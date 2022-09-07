LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 6 September 2022

Published on: 07 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
Article summary

Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to legislation in the fields of consumer protection and energy conservation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

