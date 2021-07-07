menu-search
Legal News

Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 6 July 2021

Published on: 07 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Latest Brexit SIs laid for sifting
  • Sifting process for proposed negative procedure Brexit SIs
  • Further information

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to legislation in the field of manufacture, importation and marketing of medicinal products for human use to restore the original drafting intention by correcting a numbering error and make consequential amendments to the provisions that contained the error. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

