LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Brexit

Legal News

Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 5 July 2022

Published on: 06 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 5 July 2022
  • Latest Brexit SIs laid for sifting
  • Sifting process for proposed negative procedure Brexit SIs
  • Further information

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to legislation in the field of financial services and European Parliamentary elections to remedy deficiencies arising from the withdrawal of the UK from the EU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More