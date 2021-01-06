Sign-in Help
Home / Public Law / EU law / Brexit

Legal News

Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 5 January 2021

Published on: 06 January 2021
  • Latest Brexit SIs laid for sifting
  • Sifting process for proposed negative procedure Brexit SIs
  • Further information

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to the Social Fund Maternity and Funeral Expenses (General) Regulations 2005, SI 2005/3061. This instrument is needed to maintain the policy position that eligible EEA nationals and their family members should be able to claim a social fund funeral expenses payment for funerals taking place in the UK as well as in EEA states and Switzerland, now the UK is no longer a Member State of the EU.

