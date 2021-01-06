Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 5 January 2021

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to the Social Fund Maternity and Funeral Expenses (General) Regulations 2005, SI 2005/3061. This instrument is needed to maintain the policy position that eligible EEA nationals and their family members should be able to claim a social fund funeral expenses payment for funerals taking place in the UK as well as in EEA states and Switzerland, now the UK is no longer a Member State of the EU. or to read the full analysis.