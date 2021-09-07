LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 31 August and 6 September 2021

Published on: 07 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Latest Brexit SIs laid for sifting
  • Sifting process for proposed negative procedure Brexit SIs
  • Further information

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to legislation in the field of social security and financial services to address failures of retained EU law to operate effectively and other deficiencies arising from the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

