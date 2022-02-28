LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 25 February 2022

Published on: 28 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Latest Brexit SIs laid for sifting
  • Sifting process for proposed negative procedure Brexit SIs
  • Further information

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to legislation in the field of transport to correct an error in the draft Goods Vehicles (Licensing of Operators) (Amendment) Regulations 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

