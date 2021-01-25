Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 22 January 2021

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to legislation in the field of electronic communications and broadcasting in order to address the remaining deficiencies arising in the operation of domestic law which transposes the revised Audiovisual Media Services Directive, Directive 2010/13/EU (AVMSD), as a result of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. The instrument will address the remaining deficiencies that were not addressed in the Audiovisual Media Services (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1536. or to read the full analysis.