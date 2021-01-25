Sign-in Help
Home / Public Law / EU law / Brexit

Legal News

Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 22 January 2021

Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 22 January 2021
Published on: 25 January 2021
Updated on: 25 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 22 January 2021
  • Latest Brexit SIs laid for sifting
  • Sifting process for proposed negative procedure Brexit SIs
  • Further information

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to legislation in the field of electronic communications and broadcasting in order to address the remaining deficiencies arising in the operation of domestic law which transposes the revised Audiovisual Media Services Directive, Directive 2010/13/EU (AVMSD), as a result of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. The instrument will address the remaining deficiencies that were not addressed in the Audiovisual Media Services (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1536. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More