Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 1–2 July 2021

Although the Brexit transition period has expired, the delegated legislative powers under EU(W)A 2018 continue and further Brexit SIs may follow as the UK’s domestic implementation of Brexit continues.

The following Brexit SI was withdrawn and re-laid for sifting on 1 July 2021. The sifting period for this instrument closes on 20 July 2021:

The following Brexit SI was laid for sifting on 2 July 2021. The sifting period for this instrument closes on 20 July 2021:

Sifting process for proposed negative procedure Brexit SIs

EU(W)A 2018, s 8 allows the government to introduce Brexit SIs to deal with anticipated ‘deficiencies’ in retained EU law arising from Brexit. The main parliamentary scrutiny procedures for these instruments are set out in EU(W)A 2018, Sch 7.

Except in urgent cases, where the government proposes to introduce Brexit SIs under these powers using the negative procedure (whereby instruments are laid in Parliament after being made and become law without debate unless there is an objection from either House), they first have to go through a sifting process to consider the suitability of that procedure.

The Commons European Statutory Instruments Committee (ESIC) and the Lords Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee (SLSC) are responsible for the sifting process, which is outlined in EU(W)A 2018, Sch 7, para 3. The committees have ten sitting days (from the day after each Brexit SI is laid for sifting) to scrutinise the provisions and make recommendations on the appropriate parliamentary procedure.

The sifting committees welcome external input and comments to help inform their work and considerations in the sifting process. Individuals or organisations wishing to comment on a proposed Brexit SI laid for sifting can make submissions during the sifting period via email to the ESIC and the SLSC.

The recommendations of the sifting committees are set out in regular reports. If either committee recommends that a proposed Brexit SI should be upgraded to the affirmative procedure, the government may accept the recommendation or reject it. In the latter case, the minister responsible must provide an explanation.

