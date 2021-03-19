Sign-in Help
Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 18 March 2021

Published on: 19 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Latest Brexit SIs laid for sifting
  • Sifting process for proposed negative procedure Brexit SIs
  • Further information

Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to legislation in the field of renewable energy, energy efficiency and motor fuel emissions to address legal deficiencies arising in regulations transposing part of the requirements of Directive 2009/28/EC (Renewable Energy Directive) and Directive 2018/2002/EU (Energy Efficiency Directive). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

