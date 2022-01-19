LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 18 January 2022

Published on: 19 January 2022
Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to legislation in the field of pesticides to revoke redundant retained direct EU legislation, which forms part of the plant protection product (PPP) and maximum residue level (MRL) regulatory regimes, so that these regimes can continue to operate effectively following the end of the Brexit transition period. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

