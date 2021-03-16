Sign-in Help
Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 15 March 2021

Published on: 16 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Latest Brexit SIs laid for sifting
  • Sifting process for proposed negative procedure Brexit SIs
  • Further information

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to legislation in the field of road tunnel safety and European Schools. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

