Home / Public Law / EU law / Brexit

Legal News

Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 15 January 2021

Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 15 January 2021
Published on: 18 January 2021
Updated on: 18 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to legislation in the field of European Grouping of Territorial Cooperation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

