Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 15 December 2021 and 6 January 2022

Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to legislation in the field of Northern Irish elections and European professional qualifications to correct deficiencies arising as a result of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.
