Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 14 and 19 October 2021

Published on: 20 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to legislation in the field of trade marks to address a change in practice at the European Union Intellectual Property Office, resulting in an ‘unintended consequence affecting a very small number of UK trade marks and trade mark applications’. Further amendments are made to legislation in the field of product safety and metrology to ensure businesses have sufficient clarity, certainty and time to comply with new UK conformity assessment marking requirements. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

