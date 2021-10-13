Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 12 October 2021

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to legislation in the field of plant health, seeds and seed potatoes to ensure that plant and animal health controls can operate effectively to protect biosecurity and support trade between Great Britain and the relevant third countries. or to read the full analysis.