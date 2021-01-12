Sign-in Help
Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 11 January 2021

Published on: 12 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to legislation in the fields of social fund funeral expenses payments and food information to consumers to address deficiencies in retained EU law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

