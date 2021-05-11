menu-search
Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 10 May 2021

Published on: 11 May 2021
Article summary

Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include 'technical' amendments to legislation in the field of agriculture to ensure the timeframes for introducing marketing standards and organics certification requirements for EU goods are aligned with the deferment of sanitary and phytosanitary border controls in response to industry concerns and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

