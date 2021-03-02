Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 1 March 2021

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include revocations to parts of Retained Regulation (EU) 2019/880 in the field of cultural goods insofar as it applied at the end of the Brexit transition period and therefore became part of UK law. The revocation of the Regulation as retained EU law does not affect its continued application in respect of Northern Ireland in consequence of its inclusion in the Northern Ireland Protocol to the Withdrawal Agreement, which applies by virtue of section 7A of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. or to read the full analysis.