Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 1 June 2021

Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to legislation in the field of social security to address failures of retained EU law to operate effectively and other deficiencies arising from the withdrawal of the UK from the EU.
