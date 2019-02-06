Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Brexit

Legal News

Brexit SI analysis: red-line of Recast Regulation on Insolvency 2015/848 as amended by the Insolvency (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, SI 2019/146

Brexit SI analysis: red-line of Recast Regulation on Insolvency 2015/848 as amended by the Insolvency (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, SI 2019/146
Published on: 06 February 2019
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit SI analysis: red-line of Recast Regulation on Insolvency 2015/848 as amended by the Insolvency (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, SI 2019/146
  • What is the key Brexit SI impacting the Recast Regulation on Insolvency (Regulation (EU) 2015/848)?
  • Impact on key legislation: mark-ups

Article summary

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: We look at how this key insolvency legislation: Recast Regulation on Insolvency 2015/848, would be affected by this Brexit SI : the Insolvency (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, SI 2019/146. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More