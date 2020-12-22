- Brexit and public procurement—examining the WTO Government Procurement Agreement (Revisited)
- What is the WTO government procurement agreement (GPA)?
- What are the key features of the regime?
- How does the regime compare with the EU-derived procurement regime as retained in UK law?
- If the UK defaults to trading with some third countries on WTO terms, does it need to change its domestic public procurement law?
- How might this impact investment in UK public projects?
- What are the pros and cons for contracting authorities and bidders under these regimes?
- What is the UK’s status under the GPA? Is it ready to enter into full effect on IP completion day if required?
- What are your predictions for the future of UK public procurement from IP completion day?
Article summary
Public Law analysis: In this revisited analysis, David Hansom, partner at Clyde & Co LLP, examines the World Trade Organisation (WTO) procurement rules and the possible impact on the UK’s public procurement regime in light of the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period (referred to in UK law as IP completion day).
