Legal News

Brexit—product liability, package holiday personal injury claims and rail accidents in the EU

Published on: 26 January 2021
  • European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018
  • Product Safety and Metrology etc (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, SI 2019/696
  • Package Travel and Linked Travel Arrangements (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2018, SI 2018/1367
  • Rail Passengers’ Rights and Obligations (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2018, SI 2018/1165
  • Enter divergence?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Rob Hunter, an experienced international personal injury barrister at Devereux Chambers, discusses three statutory instruments made under section 8(1) of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), focusing on consumer protection, package travel and railway accidents from the perspective of a personal injury lawyer. The purpose of each SI, the changes it makes and its practical implications are considered. More broadly, Hunter asks: taking these three examples, what will be the impact of Brexit Regulations in the personal injury field? or take a trial to read the full analysis.

